The following is a release issued by the N.S. Liberal Party

GRAVES ISLAND: A re-elected Rankin government will invest $15 million over four years in Nova Scotia’s 20 provincial parks for upgrades, maintenance and to ensure accessibility as our parks continue to grow as key tourist destinations.

The new funding for the parks is part of the Rankin Team’s environment platform – Our Plan for A Cleaner, Greener Nova Scotia by 2030.

Premier Iain Rankin highlighted the investment during a stop at Graves Island, one of Nova Scotia’s busiest provincial parks. He was joined by Jacob Killawee, the Liberal candidate for Chester-St. Margaret’s, and Jennifer Naugler, the Liberal candidate for Lunenburg West.

Over the past five years, camping parks have seen an increase of 31 per cent in overnight bookings. More people want to use these parks and so we will add more campsites.

As well we want our parks well-maintained for a positive visitor experience.

“We want to ensure that our parks are enjoyed by Nova Scotians and tourists alike,” said Premier Rankin. “We’re proud to show off the natural beauty of this province, and so maintaining our parks and ensuring that they are accessible for everyone, is so important for tourism and our economic recovery.”

Graves Island Provincial Park is linked to the mainland by a short causeway that has been damaged over the years by tides and storms.

The Liberal government would invest $350,000 for an assessment study and construction to determine the possible solutions for addressing and mitigating long term coastal damage, erosion and storm and tide events.

Rissers Beach Provincial Park is another popular park. It is also in need of repairs and maintenance.

The Rankin government would allocate $100,000 to replace the upper and lower bridges at Rissers Beach and upgrade roads in the park.

The environment platform also includes:

• Increasing protection of public land to 17 per cent. The Liberal government has already designated for protection more than 150 ecologically significant areas, forests, parks, wilderness areas. This year alone, 62 more were added to the list.

• Measures to address energy poverty, including $20 million over two years from the Green Fund for energy efficient home retrofits to help low-income families.

• Help for small businesses to reduce their energy costs through a $20 million two-year rebate program for energy efficiency upgrades.

• Incentives for municipalities to develop and pursue local climate change mitigation and adaption efforts.

• Community solar gardens.

• A commitment to phase out coal by 2030, 10 years earlier than planned.