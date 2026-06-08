Environmental culvert installation requires Old Enfield Road closure, detour for motorists

ENFIELD: A detour will be in place until approximately July 17 for those in the Old Enfield Road area.

Dexter Construction will have a detour in place on Old Enfield Road starting from June 8 to July 17.

The road is closed from the triangle to just before the bulk water station, so they are still accessible one just has to go around Horne Settlement way to get to them.

The closure is required to install a deep environmental culvert in the area.

Due to its depth, the roadway must be completely excavated.

The permit for the closure begins Monday June 8 and extends until Friday July 17, but the roadway will be opened as soon as the installation of the new culvert is completed, and the road is safe (up to grade and patched in) to be opened.