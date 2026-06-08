HRM announces Deryn Rizzi as new Chief of Halifax Fire & Emergency

Deryn Rizzi who will become the new Chief of Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) on Aug. 17. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: There will be a new chief at the helm of Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency as of Aug. 17.

After a nationwide candidate search, Deryn Rizzi will become the new Chief of Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE).

The HRM announced the selection in a release on June 8.

“I want to congratulate Chief Rizzi on her appointment and welcome her to Halifax Regional Municipality as she takes on this important role,” said Mayor Andy Fillmore.

“With significant experience leading complex fire and emergency organizations, and a strong track record of operational excellence, she brings the expertise to lead HRFE through a period of continued growth while maintaining the high standard of public safety and emergency services.

“I look forward to working with Chief Rizzi and the entire HRFE team as we build on a proud tradition of service and continue delivering the high-quality emergency services residents count on every day.”

Chief Rizzi is well regarded for her transformative leadership, operational excellence and commitment to advancing public safety. She is dedicated to supporting firefighters by championing their safety, wellbeing and professional development.

“Following a comprehensive recruitment process, Chief Rizzi emerged as an exceptional candidate with extensive leadership experience and a strong commitment to public service,” said Brad Anguish, Acting Chief Administrative Officer.

“As our region continues to grow, she will play an important role in leading HRFE, supporting our firefighters and delivering high-quality services people rely on every day.”

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Chief Rizzi takes over the role from Acting Chief of HRFE, Dave Meldrum, who has held the position since October 2025.

“I;m honoured to join Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency and to serve alongside such a dedicated and respected team. Halifax’s fire service has a long and proud history, grounded in tradition, professionalism and service to the community,” said Chief Rizzi.

“I look forward to working with the HRFE firefighters and IAFF Local 268 to build on that strong foundation – maintaining a clear focus on operational expertise, firefighter safety, and the consistent delivery of exceptional fire and life safety services.”

As Canada’s oldest fire department, HRFE serves more than 500,000 residents throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.

With 51 fire stations and more than 1,000 career and volunteer firefighters, HRFE provides fire suppression, rescue, emergency medical response, fire prevention and public education services that help keep communities safe.

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Biography for Chief Rizzi

Chief Rizzi began her firefighting career with Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service, in Vaughan, Ont., rising through the ranks to ultimately serve as Fire Chief.

Most recently, Chief Rizzi served as Fire Chief and Director of Toronto Pearson Fire and Emergency Services, where she led a fire service within Canada’s busiest international airport. In this role, she provided oversight to the Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute, a private career college and one of the country’s top fire training centres for pre-fire service students for structural firefighting and international aircraft rescue firefighters. She was also responsible for the airport’s emergency management, preparedness, and resilience portfolio.

Prior to her tenure at Toronto Pearson, Chief Rizzi served as Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management for the City of Mississauga, Ont., where she led a workforce of more than 830 fire service personnel and oversaw an annual operating budget of approximately $170 million.

She advanced significant organizational transformation, including the delivery of over $134 million in capital infrastructure projects, fleet and equipment procurement and the implementation of modern, data-driven performance systems that strengthened accountability, operational readiness and service delivery.

Throughout her career, Chief Rizzi’s contributions have been recognized with some of the highest honours in public service, including being named Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officers Association Fire Chief of the Year (2023), receiving the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal of Distinction in Public Administration (2022) and receiving the King Charles III Coronation Medal (2024) for her continued contributions to public service.

As a recognized thought leader, Chief Rizzi holds a PhD and a Master’s degree in Disaster and Emergency Management from York University, along with a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University. She has also completed multiple executive certifications through the Smith, Ivey, and Schulich Schools of Business.

An active contributor to the advancement of the fire service profession, her writing has been shared in both national and international fire service publications.