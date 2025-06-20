FALL RIVER: Police are asking for the public’s help in its investigation of a break-and-enter in Fall River.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that on June 6 at approximately 7 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a home on James Ave. in Fall River.

“RCMP officers learned that a window at the back of the home had been broken and that jewelry had been taken,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The incident was posted on HRM Crime Mpaping so the Laker News inquired for more details.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File 25-80014