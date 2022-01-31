HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Customers in the Aerotech Business Park and in and around the Halifax Stanfield International Airport may experience temporarily discoloured water as an unexpected result of normal system maintenance in the area.

It is recommended that those customers experiencing discoloured water run COLD water taps until the water runs clear.

To learn more about discoloured water and to report it, please visit www.halifaxwater.ca/discoloured-water.

Halifax Water said it apologizes for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure work may have caused.

For the safety of work crews and residents, please observe social/physical distancing requirements (2 metres of separation).

