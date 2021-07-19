ADVERTORIAL:

FALL RIVER: While COVID-19 brought sadness and stress for many business owners, it brought about an opportunity for Camryn McNeil to turn a little dream, into reality.

McNeil started up Golden Living – Senior Lifestyle Support, with an aim to support seniors living in their homes, by enriching their lifestyles and improving their overall well-being & quality of life.

“With covid, I really seen there was a huge need for this, so I left my full-time job to really jump into creating Golden Living,” said McNeil, 22. “It has definitely been a learning curve, as I didn’t know a thing about running a business.”

“I may not know everything, but what I do know is I am exactly where I need to be. I know my heart will guide me, and I will learn everything along the way. This is my passion and where I find so much joy. “

With a background in healthcare, and therapeutic recreation and spending the last two years working as a Lifestyle Ambassador at a retirement home, McNeil realized this is what she loves, and what she’s meant to be on this earth for.

“I felt I needed to make more of an impact on the seniors living in the community, as many lack having enrichment activities in their daily life, or have resources that improve their well-being, and quality of life, so they can age gracefully in place,” she said. “I absolutely love to create meaningful moments, that spark joy and purpose, and by creating Golden Living – Senior Lifestyle Support I am able to provide my services that support bringing those things, so seniors can start to live the best of their Golden years.”

She said there is a huge need for the type of service she is providing.

“I hope my services touch every family, and their loved one with my very personal, and meaningful approach,” McNeil said. “My approach is much different than most, and quite a new concept to the world as people generally only focus on providing personal care and forget all about the other needs of seniors. Focusing on their quality of life, and well-being is so important.”

“I hope to complete the home care circle, and work along side other home health care professionals, to create an experience for seniors living in their homes, by enriching their well-being & quality of life as a whole.”

“I hope my services ease family’s minds, by knowing that their parent, grandparent or loved one is happy, well taken care of, and living the best of their Golden Years. I hope this brings more light and life into the lives of so many seniors lives, living in their homes alone, sad, depressed, and isolated. Especially after the year we have all had.”

Golden Living- Senior Lifestyle Support brings a unique experience for both the senior & their loved ones.

“One thing that many home care companies forget about, is keeping families involved, and feeling like they matter as well,” said McNeil. “I really am committed to keeping all families & loved ones involved in my services & support. It’s fun for everyone, and it’s just nice to know what happy & fun things your loved one is up to.”

“My approach is very personable, as I personally know how important it is to have our families involved as we age.”

The business model she has runs off provides packages as well as add-on hourly services, but she’ is open to offering support in other ways when requested.

To find out more of what McNeil offers at Golden Living – Senior Lifestyle Support, checkout her socials on Facebook; Instagram or her website at www.goldenliving.ca or email her at camryn@goldenliving.ca.