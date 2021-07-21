From Halifax Water:

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Halifax Water and our contractor, Dexter Construction, are undertaking significant work at the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Avenue.

Part of this work involves the connection of the new section of water main on Cobequid Road to the existing water distribution system at the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Avenue.

This work has impacts on water service and on traffic in the area.

Water Service Impacts

During this work, customers in the areas of Lower Sackville, Bedford Commons, Waverley, Lakeview, Fall River, & Windsor Junction may experience lower than normal water service. Water service in these areas is expected to return to normal by 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 21.

We ask that customers in these areas consider reducing their non-essential water usage. Doing this will help ensure that residents have water when they need it. Learn more about water conservation here: https://halifaxwater.ca/water-savings-tips

Traffic Impacts

For the safety of crews and motorists, the following temporary traffic adjustments will remain in place until this work is complete.

The current work within the intersection is expected to be complete by 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 22.

· Cobequid Road heading to this intersection toward Sackville Drive: No left turn to Glendale Avenue. Detour in place.

· Cobequid Road heading to this intersection from Sackville Drive: Lane reductions in place. Left, right and straight access maintained.

· Glendale Drive heading toward this intersection: Left or right turn only. No access to Glendale Avenue. Detour in place.

· Glendale Avenue heading toward this intersection: Lane reductions in place. Left, right and straight access maintained.

Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site during this work. We strongly recommend that you use alternative routes and avoid this intersection. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones. Sidewalks remain open.

Customers can learn more about this work and sign up for updates here: halifaxwater.ca/cobequid.

We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure improvement work may cause.

For the safety of work crews and residents, please observe social/physical distancing requirements (2 metres of separation).

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.