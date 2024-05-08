Mental Health Week offers Nova Scotians chance to reflect on well-being

From a release

HALIFAX: May 6 to 12 is Mental Health Week, which offers Nova Scotians a chance to reflect on their own mental health needs and the needs of loved ones.



“Taking care of our minds is just as important as taking care of our bodies, and this week offers an important reminder to all Nova Scotians to pause and consider our own mental health and to check in with the people around us,” said Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health.

“We have a range of mental health and addictions services available to Nova Scotians of all ages – right now, free of charge. If you need support, reach out now – there is help available.”

Services and supports available to Nova Scotians include:– Access Wellness – provides a single session of counselling for individuals, couples or families dealing with mental health concerns, such as anxiety, job loss, grief, relationship issues and substance use. Counselling sessions can be online, by phone or in person in Sydney, Halifax, Kentville or New Glasgow. People do not need a diagnosis or a referral to use the service. Appointments can be booked by calling 1-833-691-2282 (toll-free).– Peer Support Phone Service – a toll-free, non-crisis service, available to all Nova Scotians 18 or older. It is staffed by trained peer supporters, who have personal or family-based lived experience with mental health, substance use and addictions. It is available at: 1-800-307-1686 (toll-free).– Kids Help Phone – a national helpline for young people between the ages of five and 20. Confidential and anonymous support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week from trained counsellors and volunteer crisis responders. It is available by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) or texting CONNECT to 686868.

– Tranquility – an online cognitive behavioural therapy program for people 16 or older with depression and anxiety. The 12-week program was co-developed by clinical psychologists and people with lived experience and includes education, interactive tools and coaching. More information is available at: https://www.tranquility.app/novascotia – Nova Scotia Volunteer Firefighter and Ground Search and Rescue Program – provides dedicated mental health and wellness support to these volunteer first responders and their families. It is available at: 1-833-768-2183 (toll-free)– recovery support centres – provide education, recovery and harm reduction support, along with one-on-one support and group treatment, for people struggling with substance use or gambling. In addition to on-site support, clinicians at the centre can link people to inpatient withdrawal management, opioid-use disorder treatment, community mental health and addictions programs and other supports available within communities. No appointment is necessary. Locations are at: https://mha.nshealth.ca/en/services/recovery-support-centre

