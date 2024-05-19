BEAVER BANK: Three Beaver Bank schools are getting a little extra push from their volunteer fire department.

The volunteers with Station 48 beaver Bank-Kinsac visited the three schools recently with a special delivery.

Volunteers dropped off cheques to the school breakfast programs at Harold T. Barrett Junior High; Beaver Bank Monarch Drive School; and Beaver Bank – Kinsac Elementary.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Each school breakfast program received $2,000.

The donation from Station 48 was possible because of the community’s support of the volunteer department in the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 raffle, run through Rafflebox.

The presentation of the cheque at BBK. (Submitted photo)