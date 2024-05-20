New name revealed for Provincial Exhibition Grandstand in Bible Hill

BIBLE HILL: Nova Scotians can now enjoy exhibitions, races and other events at the newly renovated and newly named Dr. Richard (Dick) Huggard Grandstand at the Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition grounds in Bible Hill.

The announcement took place on May 19 in Bible Hill.



“Many Nova Scotians grew up enjoying an up-close look at agriculture and livestock at the provincial exhibition grounds in Bible Hill,” said Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow.

“The newly renovated, accessible building means even more Nova Scotians will be welcome for generations to come.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The Dr. Richard (Dick) Huggard Grandstand is a tribute to a Nova Scotian who dedicated his life to agriculture in this province.

“We are proud to name the grandstand after Dr. Huggard to show our appreciation for his work and his life-long commitment to the agricultural sector and the people in it.”



The honouree graduated from the Nova Scotia Agricultural College in 1956. He worked at the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture, serving farmers and the public for more than three decades, and ended his career as deputy minister of the Department.

He was inducted into the Atlantic Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2015 and has also had a lasting impact through his support for 4-H over many years.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The grandstand renovations will improve accessibility, including a new wheelchair lift, accessible seating and washrooms.

Updates were also made to the judges’ booth and public viewing areas, necessary mechanical, electrical, structural and architectural repairs were done, and other improvements made to meet fire safety requirements.



Quotes:

“Our father dedicated his life to public service and agriculture. We are incredibly proud that the grandstand is being named after him.

“It is a beautiful way to mark his long career supporting farmers and the community throughout the province.”

— Richard Huggard Jr. and Lesley Evans, son and daughter of Richard (Dick) Huggard



“We appreciate the investment in the newly renovated and modernized grandstand. It will be a great asset to the local harness racing community and the provincial harness racing industry overall.”

— Debbie Francis, Chair, Nova Scotia Harness Racing Industry Association

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The updates and renovations to the exhibition grounds were much needed. The property is now well-positioned for a variety of events for years to come.”— Andy Vermeulen, Chair, Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board– the 26-hectare (65-acre) provincial exhibition grounds host agricultural and community events and is home to the oldest harness racing track in Canada– the grounds have been a part of agriculture in Nova Scotia for many years, with the 80th Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition coming up this year– visitors to the grounds can also learn about the history of farming in Nova Scotia at the Farm Equipment Museum or attend and participate in 4-H events hosted at the Colchester County 4-H Barn– the Province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how the government will achieve its goal of an accessible province by providing people with disabilities equitable access to programs, services, information and infrastructure