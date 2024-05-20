ATV seized after traffic stop; summary offence ticket issued

LANTZ: A female ATV driver was issued summary offence tickets following a traffic stop by East Hants RCMP.

Const. Preston Burns, East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer, said the traffic stop happened on May 13.

“An officer was conducting routine patrols on Highway 2 in Lantz when he encountered a female driving an ATV on the roadway,” said Const. Burns.

“A traffic stop was initiated.”

HE said upon further investigation, it was determined the driver of the ATV as having their licence revoked.

“As a result, they were issued a summary offence ticket for driving while licence revoked,” said Const. Burns.

The ATV was towed and seized, he added.