Fury U-18 girls defend volleyball provincial championship

FALL RIVER: The Under-18 girls Volleyball championship will remain in Fall River for another year.

The Fury girls, led by head coach Kathleen Underhill, won the Volleyball Nova Scotia provincial banner during the year-end championship held in Halifax. They won the title last year as well.

Michigan State commit Carmen Waye was named Most Valuable Player.

Jayden Kendziora (UNB bound) and Elle O’Connell (U Windsor bound) were named all stars.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Fury beat the Storm Black 25-15, 25-17 to open the provincial tournament.

Next up was the Capers who Fall River beat 25-20 and 25-12 in straight sets.

In their third game, in a tight battle with Bridgewater Chill they fell two sets to one.

The scores of this game were 25-23 Fury before Chill won 25-19 and 15-11.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the quarterfinal, the Fury won in straight sets over Scotia Jrs. Blue 25-7 and 25-16, to advance to the semifinal.

The Fury won in the semifinal over Blizzard Navy 2-0 (no set scores posted).

That sent the Fury to the final, and a rematch with Chill.

In the final, Fall River left no mistake they were on a mission, earning the two-set victory over the Chill.