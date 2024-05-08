Gosbee picks up Stompin’ Tom Award

BEAVER BANK: A Beaver Bank singer has returned from the East Coast Music Awards in Charlottetown, P.E.I. with some extra hardware.

Multifaceted musician Ian Gosbee returned home with a Stompin’ Tom Award handed out during the awards ceremony in the Island capital last weekend.

He was the Mainland Nova Scotia winner of the Stompin’ Tom Award.

Other recipients of the award at this year’s ECMAs were Pamela Morgan (NL); Stephen Muise (CB); Zachary Atkinson (NB); and Kerri Wynne Macleod (PE).

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gosbee is described as a multifaceted artist with diverse talents. Having excelled in various roles as a DJ, singer-songwriter, actor, writer and multi-instrumentalist, his versatility and dedication to the arts has garnered him many accomplishments in the industry.

The singers success as a musician in Canada is no small feat, achieving a top 10 spot on the East Coast Countdown and New Canadian Music charts, which established a devoted fan base across the country.

Gosbee’s following led him to holding the number one artist position on ReverbNation for more than two years, reflecting his popularity and recognition within the online music community.

He has had great success in competitive environments, such as CBC Radio’s Searchlight Competition and Long & McQuade’s Head-to-Head Music Showcase.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gosbee also ensures to stay involved within the industry, having served as a juror for respected music institutions such as Music PEI, ECMA, FACTOR and the JUNOS.

His extensive musical catalog spanning various genres showcases his creativity and ability to connect with a wide range of audiences.

His contributions to the Canadian music scene and his ability to engage audiences across different genres have been and continue to be a tremendous gift to our rich and diverse music scene on the East Coast

The five Stompin’ Tom Awards recognize one individual in each of ECMA’s five geographical regions who has made a long-term contribution to the East Coast music industry and has paved the road for many successful East Coast artists of today.