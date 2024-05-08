Three Lockview students perform as part of National Youth Band

FALL RIVER: Three students with connections to Lockview High recently performed at the school with the national youth band.

Last month, the Canadian National Youth Band put on two performances for students at the Fall River based school. Students from all over HRM also attended the performance.

Charlie Saunders; Aidan Coakley; and alumni Dylan Rutledge were the three students from Lockview that performed at the school they attend.

(Submitted photo)

The Youth Band was welcomed to LHS with open arms, and even a big mention on the sign entering the school off Lockview Road.

They put on two one-hour performances for the students and those who came in from visiting schools.

The national youth band hjas students from across Canada as participants and performers, and they were scheduled to make appearances at various locations during the week.