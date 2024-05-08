Province announces construction of new N.S. Centre for Curling Excellence

TIMBERLEA: The new Nova Scotia Centre for Curling Excellence facility to be built in Timberlea will impress Nova Scotians and visitors, with the help of a provincial grant, the province said May 8.

“This investment is another reminder of our commitment to promoting physical activity and healthy living for Nova Scotians,” said Danielle Barkhouse, MLA for Chester-St. Margaret’s, on behalf of Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“This new facility will serve as a recreational hub for residents and the community while attracting visitors to the province.”



The centre will support the development of curling in Nova Scotia and be the new home of the Mayflower Curling Club.

The new modern, accessible facility will be equipped with versatile spaces for curling practices, gatherings and events, and will have the capacity to host national and international curling events.The funding is part of a series of community grant announcements taking place across the province.

“The current Mayflower Curling Club is over 60 years old and is no longer meeting the needs of the curling community. The Mayflower is excited to build a larger, state-of-the-art facility in HRM that will benefit competitive curlers from across Nova Scotia, as well as allow the Mayflower to grow the sport by making curling accessible to individuals from all ages and backgrounds.

“This generous contribution from the Province of Nova Scotia marks a significant milestone in turning this vision into reality.”

— Tim Guest, President, Mayflower Curling Club



Quick Facts:

– the Nova Scotia Centre for Curling Excellence received $3 million

– the total project cost is $22 million

– the Mayflower Curling Club, founded in 1905, currently has six ice surfaces; the new facility will have eight