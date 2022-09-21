HALIFAX: Starting September 21, people aged 18 or older can book a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health recommends that Nova Scotians 18 and older who are eligible for their fall dose receive a dose of bivalent vaccine rather than the original vaccine because the bivalent vaccine offers better protection against Omicron strains.

The Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is the only bivalent vaccine currently available.



“Late last week we opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to some of the most vulnerable Nova Scotians, and now we have capacity to offer appointments to those 18 and older,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“I encourage people to follow the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s recommendation and book a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for their next dose. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines offer enhanced protection against Omicron variants.”

For most people in Nova Scotia, the recommended interval between any COVID-19 vaccine doses after the primary series is 168 days since their last vaccine. People who have become infected with COVID-19 should wait 168 days from their infection before receiving their next dose of COVID-19 vaccine.



Some people, such as those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and people 70 years and older, are eligible for a shortened interval of 120 days from their last vaccine. If these people become infected with COVID-19, they should wait 120 days from their infection before receiving their next dose of COVID-19 vaccine.



Appointments can be booked online at https://novascotia.ca/vaccination or by calling 1-833-797-7772. Vaccine scheduling by phone is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People who have not completed their primary series can also book the same way. Vaccines are administered at pharmacies.

Quick Facts:— the Province has adopted the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine— the Moderna bivalent vaccine offers protection against the original strain of COVID-19 as well as Omicron variants— pregnant people who have not had a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant should get an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine— the Pfizer bivalent vaccine is not yet licensed in Canada and when it will be available is unknown; once it is available, the Department of Health and Wellness will communicate this publicly.