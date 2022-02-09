More supportive housing for African Nova Scotian men in Halifax

HALIFAX: Seven African Nova Scotian men will soon have a place to live in a new supportive housing facility in Halifax.

The North End Community Health Centre has bought a house in central Halifax with help from a grant from the Province worth nearly $700,000.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to give these men both a home and the help they need to succeed,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

Six residents will be chosen from the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia’s By-Name List. A peer support counsellor will also live in the home, and residents will have wrap-around harm-reduction supports available.

“Many people experiencing chronic homelessness find it difficult to maintain housing without additional supports,” said Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane. “This investment will help ensure even more people experiencing homelessness have accessible, wraparound supports to help them live safe, meaningful lives within their community.”

Residents will move in by the end of February.



Quotes:

“We are excited to be acquiring new housing units that continue to prioritize people from the African Nova Scotian community, or who identify as being of African descent. We will continue to work with the community, our partners and our clients to ensure that the supports offered to tenants meet their needs. We will continue to enhance our peer support model with the hope that tenants can create a shared sense of home. We strive to create supportive housing from which well-being and healing can emerge.”

– Marie-France LeBlanc, Executive Director, North End Community Health Centre

Quick Facts:

— as of Feb. 7, there were 492 people in HRM experiencing homelessness, according to the By-Name List maintained by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia

— the Province has committed more than $35 million to create over 1,100 new affordable housing units across the province



Additional Resources:

North End Community Health Centre: https://nechc.com/



A Healthy Nova Scotia: Solutions for Housing and Homelessness:

https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/solutions-housing-and-homelessness/