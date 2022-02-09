Grade 5 students learning about Viola Desmond at HRES

FLETCHERS LAKE: Grade 5 students at Holland Road Elementary School are learning about the history of Viola Desmond and her late sister Wanda Robson.

It’s part of the Black History Month education in Ms. LeGrow’s Grade 5 class at the Fletchers-Lake based school.

Students researched words that they thought described Viola, while other students created the border with the African heritage colors

A few other students drew and completed the large portrait of Viola using mini $10 bills on her collar.