HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is reporting eight new hospital admissions and four discharges, along with five new deaths due to COVID-19.

Those deaths are from the following ages and zones:

— a woman in her 60s in Northern Zone

— a woman in her 70s in Western Zone

— a woman in her 80s in Eastern Zone

— two women in their 90s in Central Zone.



There are 91 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 16 people in ICU. The age range of those in hospital is 0-95 years old.

The average age is 63, and the average length of stay of people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 is 8.4 days.

Of the 91 people in hospital, 84 were admitted during the Omicron wave.The vaccination status of those in hospital is:— 22 (24.2 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine— 32 (35.2 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)— 1 (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated— 36 (39.6 per cent) are unvaccinated.It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.There are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:— 135 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care— 141 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Vaccine Coverage:As of February 8, 2,163,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 91.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 85 per cent have received their second dose.As well, 58.6 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 2.7 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.Cases and Testing:On February 8, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,718 tests. An additional 365 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.There are 117 cases in Central Zone, 59 cases in Eastern Zone, 82 cases in Northern Zone and 107 cases in Western Zone.As of today, there are an estimated 3,232 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.