From the Cruiser – May 16, 2024

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 139 calls for service.

The following are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, Const. Preston Burns.

DRIVER ISSUED WARNING FOR PASSING SCHOOL BUS

Om May 10, East Hants RCMP were advised that a vehicle had passed a school bus while the lights were activated.

Before the RCMP officer was able to make a patrol, the driver of the vehicle presented themselves to the Enfield detachment and explained that the bus was stopped at a railway crossing and they weren’t able to stop in time.

There were no children entering or exiting the bus.

The driver was upset and remorseful.

A warning was given, and the driver was told to be more cautious and observant while driving.

Had the driver been charged, the fine is would have been $410 and an accumulation of six demerit points.

VEHICLE FRAUD

On May 11 East Hants RCMP received a complaint from a victim of fraud.

The victim had e-transferred money to a male who had provided an address in Fredericton, N.B. to hold a vehicle pending pickup.

When the victim attended the address, the homeowner was oblivious to the transaction and stated that the male contact did not live there.

The victim attempted to cancel the e-transfer.

Police are continuing the investigation continues.

The public is urged to never transfer money to anyone unless they know the person or risk losing it forever.

This type of scam is very common and preys on people who will take a risk to obtain a deal the seems too good to be true.

East Hants Most Wanted. (Dagley Media photo)

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Man wanted for uttering threats

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Darcy Sack-Simon, 34 of Indian Brook.

Darcy Sack-Simon was charged with Uttering Threats, Obstructing a Police Officer, and Assaulting a Police Officer in January of 2023.

Anyone who sees Darcy Sack-Simon is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

