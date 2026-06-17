Municipality welcomes SailGP participants

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is looking forward to hosting the Canada Sail Grand Prix Halifax.

Over 1,000 athletes, team members and families will make their way to the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts for the sailing competition, taking place from Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21.

The municipality shares host venue partner status with the Province of Nova Scotia and Sail Nova Scotia.

Residents should anticipate increased traffic congestion around the downtown area during this time and are asked to plan accordingly.

Residents are encouraged to watch the competition for free along the Halifax waterfront.

Paid opportunities for viewing are also available provided by various vendors.

Spectators capture the action in Halifax at SailGP. (SailGP Photo)

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Argyle Street will be closed between Carmichael and Prince streets each evening to accommodate free post-race concerts from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

DeeDee Austin of Fall River is to perform June 21 from 6-7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit: downtownhalifax.ca/sailgp.

During the competition, Halifax Transit’s Alderney and Woodside ferry service will be paused daily from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Shuttle bus service between Woodside (Friday only), Alderney and Water Street terminals will replace ferry service during this time.

For more information, visit: halifax.ca/htdisruptions.

Residents are also advised that there will be no public access to the SailGP site at Kings Wharf during the competition. Additionally, no drones are permitted to fly over the event space (see map here).