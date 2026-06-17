From the Cruiser – June 16, 2026

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ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 107 calls for service.

The following are some highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Jody Simpson.

ASSAULT CALL:

On June 13 East Hants RCMP responded to a report of an assault.

Officers attended and located a female who had fled her residence after being punched by her partner.

Police spoke with the female victim who said the incident started over her partner being jealous of her relationship with another person.

She stated her partner then hit her twice in the face. Police located the male who was safely taken into custody.

The 60-year-old male from Shubenacadie was arrested and facing charges for one count of Assault.

File #2026814761

MVC’S

It was a busy week for officers respo0nding to motor vehicle collisions.

RCMP in East Hants attended to eight of these collisions during the pat week.

(RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following person.

The identification is needed in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Police file 2026790894.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Ryan Cole who is wanted for Robbery, Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats, Break and Enter, Theft Under $5000, and Mischief charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

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