N.S. introduces legislation to address systemic racism, hate and inequity

HALIFAX: Legislation introduced March 24, with the support of all parties, will make Nova Scotia a leader in addressing systemic racism, hate and inequity.

The Dismantling Racism and Hate Act, developed by an all-party committee following extensive engagement with Nova Scotians, outlines the government’s approach to addressing systemic racism, hate and inequity and commits to developing a provincial strategy and a health equity framework by July 2023.

It enables the government to require other public bodies, such as municipalities, villages, colleges and universities, to develop strategies as well.

“This bill is the first of its kind in Canada, and it’s important that we did it together,” said Pat Dunn, Minister responsible for the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives. “I want to thank the members of the all-party committee and the hundreds of Nova Scotians who helped shape this legislation.

“We know that this is a step on the journey, not the destination. We must continue to work together to address racism and hate and create a more equitable Nova Scotia.”

The bill’s other provisions include committing the Province to work with marginalized and racialized communities to create a community network and develop data standards to monitor and address systemic hate, inequity and racism. The Minister will be required to submit an annual progress report on equity and anti-racism measures beginning in July 2023.



Quotes:

“Government can – and must – play a critical role in dismantling racism, hate and inequity in our province. Far too often the voices of people and communities who have experienced discrimination are not in the rooms where decisions are being made. This legislation will work to address that and create an ongoing dialogue between government and community. It will also define the hate and racism that is all too real for many Nova Scotians. This is the first of many necessary steps.”

– Angela Simmonds, MLA for Preston, Deputy Speaker of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly



“I’m glad to see this legislation come forward. My community needs to see action on dismantling racism and hate. The NDP Caucus put proposals forward for this legislation, and some of them were included. Many others were not. We are looking forward to hearing from all community members through the law amendments process and finding ways to further strengthen this bill.”

– Suzy Hansen, MLA for Halifax Needham, NDP African Nova Scotian Affairs spokesperson

Quick Facts:— along with Minister Dunn, the all-party committee included Ali Duale, MLA for Halifax Armdale; Suzy Hansen, MLA for Halifax Needham; Tony Ince, MLA for Cole Harbour; Lisa Lachance, MLA for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island; Angela Simmonds, MLA for Preston; and Kent Smith, MLA for Eastern Shore— the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives held 71 focus groups and engagement sessions on the proposed legislation in January and February involving 1,223 Nova Scotians— 744 people participated through the Office’s engagement website and 56 responded to an online survey— Nova Scotia is the first province to introduce legislation that specifically addresses hate, racism and inequity