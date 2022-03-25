Province announces more funding supports for vulnerable NSians

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia will provide $13.2 million to vulnerable residents to help them address the immediate impact of rising fuel prices on the cost of living.

The support package announced today, March 24, includes:

— a one-time payment of $150 to all current income assistance recipients, including Disability Support Program participants receiving income support; for example, a single parent on income assistance with three children will receive $600

— a one-time payment of $150 to all currently eligible recipients of the Heating Assistance Rebate Program; the payment is expected to be made by the end of April

— $1 million to Feed Nova Scotia to distribute among their 140 food banks provincewide

— $200,000 to local food banks across the province which are not part of the Feed Nova Scotia network.





“This is a challenging time for Nova Scotians living on lower incomes,” said Karla MacFarlane, Minister of Community Services. “Current global events have introduced significant volatility and are driving up basic living expenses for many families, individuals and seniors. They are working hard to stretch their income to make ends meet and this support will make a difference.”



Payments to eligible recipients of income assistance and the Disability Support Program will be processed next week. People who receive assistance through this year’s Heating Assistance Rebate Program will automatically receive the extra $150 payment. People are still able to apply to the program until March 31 at: https://www.novascotia.ca/heatinghelp and through Access Nova Scotia, and Community Services and MLA offices.

“Record high fuel prices have created challenges and put financial strain on many Nova Scotians, especially those with low incomes,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services. “We recognize the impact this is having so we are increasing the rebate we give through the Heating Assistance Rebate program so we can provide more financial help.”Quick Facts:— the income threshold to qualify for the heating rebate program is $29,000 for single-income households and $44,000 for family-income households— on average, this program provides more than 45,000 eligible Nova Scotians with a rebate of up to $200 to help with home heating costs— the investment announced today will assist 35,416 people who rely on income assistance and 2,794 Disability Support Program clients.