From a release

HALIFAX: Families can’t keep up with the rising costs of food, gas, housing, and basic necessities and the Houston government continues to offer no support during this cost of living crisis, allowing people to fall further behind.

Perry Miller and his wife are both dealing with medical issues that have limited their ability to work. The increased costs of things like food and gas have made it even more difficult to manage.

“I know my wife and I aren’t the only ones struggling to afford the basics right now. At this point, with rent, and food, and medications we don’t have much left. It’s hard to even cover the gas we need to get to and from medical appointments,” said Miller.

“Up until very recently we were both working and making enough to get by, but between some recent health issues and the price increases on necessities we just can’t manage to get ahead.”

Nova Scotia had the third highest cost of living increase in the country last month at 9.3 percent.

“We hear from people like the Millers every day in our offices, families who are struggling to get by, and that Tim Houston continues to ignore,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

“All across Canada governments are doing something to directly help people like the Millers. Tim Houston is the only Premier content to do nothing while everyday people fall behind.”

The Nova Scotia NDP have tables legislation that would provide $500 to every household making $70,000 or less.