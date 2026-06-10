Nine Mile River driver takes checkered flag at Oyster Bed Speedway in PEI

Bristol Matthews holds the checkered flag after a win in PEI. (Reegan MacAulay photo/Oyster Bed Speedway)

OYSTER BED SPEEDWAY, P.E.I.: The Island got a taste of what a Nine Mile River driver was cooking on Saturday night.

Bristol Matthews drove the no. 99 Full Salt Detailing-sponsored Mystery Machine to victory twice in the Reliable Motors Outlaw Bandolero division.

Matthews won the semi race and then took the featured checkered flag ahead of the no.9 Mason Gillis and Sydney area’s own Jake Campbell in the no. 38.

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Here are your OFFICIAL race winners and feature podium finishers from Oyster Bed:

Reliable Motors Beginner Bandoleros:

1 – #81 Kace Scott

2 – #34 Regan MacBeth

3 – #32 Landon MacBeth

Heat & Semi – #81 Kace Scott

Reliable Motors Outlaw Bandoleros

1 – #99 Bristol Matthews

2 – #9 Mason Gillis Racing

3 – #38 Jake Campbell

Heats – #42 Payton Gallant, #55 Ben Turple (first Outlaw wins for both!)

Semis – #47 Irelyn Rose, #99 Bristol Matthews

Alvin’s Auto Sales + Repair Bombers

1 – #68 Jason Arseneau

2 – #35 Spencer Paton

3 – #05 Kaleb McGee

Heat – #68 Jason Arseneau

Semi – #35 Spencer Paton

Chris’s Bobcat Services Mini Stocks

1 – #2 Ricky Bedell

2 – #01 Adam Holland

3 – #76 Randy MacTavish

Heat – #16 Caycie DesRoches

Semi – #5 Chloe MacTavish

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Moore Well Drilling Outlaws

1 – #0 Jason Pickles of Meaghers Grant

2 – #04 Corey Bridges

3 – #3 Brandon Forsyth

Heats – #49 Bradley Richard, #7 Layton Delaney

Semis – #13 Harley Cornish, #78 Jonathan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick Consulting Street Stocks

1- #35 Colton Ford

2- #30 Campbell Stewart

3- #27 Nick Chaisson

Heats – #30 Campbell Stewart, #36 Devin Gallant

Semis – #30 Campbell Stewart, #36 Devin Gallant

The next event at the track in PEI is Saturday, June 13, at 5 p.m. The Easy-Kleen Super Late Model Series and PiccottCare Maritime League of Legends Tour come to town and will be supported by the Beginner & Outlaw Bandoleros and Street Stocks.