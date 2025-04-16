Nova Scotia Correctional Officers rally for better wages

from a release

DARTMOUTH: Correctional Officers continue to face chronic staff shortages and remain the lowest paid in the country making it harder to recruit and retain workers, said Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union President Sandra Mullen.

“Over a year ago the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia found the province was unlawfully and materially depriving inmates of their residual liberties by keeping them locked in their cells for up to 22 hours a day,” said Mullen.

“While some progress has been made provincial correctional facilities continue to be understaffed which puts correctional officers at risk.

“One of the main barriers to recruiting new workers and retaining existing ones is they are the lowest paid in the country.”

Correctional officers earn less than people in other sectors who work with the same clientele.

“Working in corrections used to be a career where someone could earn a living and provide for their family,” said Mullen.

“Today, these workers struggle to make ends meet and the government has not indicated if there will be any significant wage increases coming for them.”

Correctional officers are covered in the Civil Service Bargaining Unit which is currently in bargaining. NSGEU members have rejected the employers offer and the union has applied for arbitration.

NSGEU Correctional Officers rallied on April 15 outside the Joe Howe Building, 1690 Hollis Street, Halifax.