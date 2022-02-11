Nova Scotia Labour Board has new chairwoman

HALIFAX: Jasmine Walsh, an accomplished strategic human resources leader and labour employment professional, has been appointed Chair of Nova Scotia’s Labour Board.



“Having a strong leader is critical to the work of the Labour Board and to Nova Scotians who depend on its services,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. “We’d like to thank the former chair, Karen Hollett, for having served in this role and look forward to welcoming Jasmine Walsh to the position.”

Over a 17-year career, Walsh has been involved in labour and employment issues as legal counsel and advocate, human rights investigator, mediator, chief negotiator, human resources consultant and, most recently, as a key member of Dalhousie University’s senior leadership team.



Walsh is currently Assistant Vice-President of Human Resources at Dalhousie. The appointment as Chair is for five years, effective March 15.



Quotes:

“I am so thrilled to take on this role. My whole career has been centred around people at work in Nova Scotia and this opportunity will be a new way for me to engage with and to serve our labour and employment sector.”

– Jasmine Walsh, incoming Chair