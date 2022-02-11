HALIFAX:The province is reporting the death of a child between the ages of five and 11 has passed away related to COVID-19, N.S. reported Feb. 11.

They’re also reporting 10 new hospital admissions and 12 discharges.

“It is with deep sadness that we must report COVID has taken the life of a child in our province,” said Premier Tim Houston. “The loss of a child is something that no family should ever have to endure. My condolences are with the family during this very difficult and tragic time.”



There are 82 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 11 people in ICU. The age range of those in hospital is four to 93 years old.

The median age is 65, and the median length of stay of people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 is six days.

Of the 82 people in hospital, 76 were admitted during the Omicron wave.



“It is never easy reporting a death, especially when it is someone so young,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Today’s death continues to highlight the seriousness of a disease that knows no bounds and the importance of getting vaccinated to protect yourself and those around you.”



The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

— 23 (28 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

— 28 (34.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

— 0 (0 per cent) are partially vaccinated

— 31 (37.8 per cent) are unvaccinated.



It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.



There are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

— 129 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

— 144 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Vaccine Coverage:



As of February 10, 2,175,757 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 91.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 85.3 per cent have received their second dose.



As well, 59.7 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and two per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.



Cases and Testing:



On February 10, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,385 tests. An additional 389 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.



There are 162 cases in Central Zone, 48 cases in Eastern Zone, 79 cases in Northern Zone and 100 cases in Western Zone.



As of today, there are an estimated 3,153 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.