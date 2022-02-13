Icy roads to blame for mvc near Laurie Park, RCMP say

GRAND LAKE: No one was injured in a morning single-vehicle collision on Hwy 2 in Grand Lake on Friday morning, Feb. 11.

Const. Guillaume Tremblay, spokesperson with Halifax District RCMP, said officer were called out to the collision at about 8:30 a.m.

“The road conditions were reported to be icy,” said Const. Tremblay.

Station 42 Wellington, Station 43 Grand Lake, and Station 45 Fall River along with EHS responded to the collision, which occurred near Laurie Park.

Traffic was blocked for a short time around 1 p.m. as the tow truck removed the vehicle. Traffic backed up and several vehicles made U-turns while sitting in traffic.

Const. Tremblay said there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

Officers cleared the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m.