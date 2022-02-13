FALL RIVER: A Fall River area resident was one of the motorists Halifax District RCMP suspended their license for after being nabbed for impaired driving.

In a release, police say they charged one driver and suspended the license of seven others related to impaired driving offences during a 12-hour span.

The incidents occurred in the Bayers Lake; Bedford; and Dartmouth areas.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Feb. 10, an RCMP officer and a tow truck operator were dealing with a vehicle on Hwy. 101 near the Lower Sackville exit when a vehicle narrowly avoided hitting them.

The officer performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, a 57-year-old Lower Sackville man, was noted to be displaying signs of impairment during his interaction with police.

Police say the officer arrested the man for impaired driving and he was transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where he provided samples of breath that were more than twice the legal limit.

The man was later released from custody on an appearance notice and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on March 30, 2022. He will be facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operation of a Conveyance Over 80mg%.

RCMP say the man was also issued three Summary Offence Ticket for Driving While Having a Revoked License; Illegally Transporting Cannabis in a Vehicle; and Failing to Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle.

Also, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Halifax District RCMP officers conducted an initiative targeting impaired driving.

During this initiative, police suspended the licenses of seven drivers for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol.

No further details were available on the Fall River motorist.

File #’s 22-16904, 22-17109, 22-17118, 22-17139, 22-17078, 22-17119, 22-17122, 22-17154