Two East Hants women seriously injured in fatal head-on collision

SWEETS CORNER: Two women from East Hants suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision that saw a Kings County woman die.

According to Cpl. Chris Marshall, spokesperson with N.S. RCMP, police in West Hants were called on Feb. 12 to a two-vehicle collision on Wentworth Rd. in Sweets Corner at approximately 1:10 p.m.

“Police learned that two vehicles, a purple hatchback and a black SUV, had been travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on,” said Cpl. Marshall.

He said the driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old East Hants woman, and the passenger a 63-year-old East Hants woman, both suffered serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to hospital.

Cpl. Marshall said the driver of the purple hatchback, a 26-year-old Kings County man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by Life flight.

There were two passengers in the purple hatchback, a 20-year-old Kings County man, and a 29-year-old Kings County woman. The 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to hospital.

He said the 29-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Wentworth Rd. was closed in both directions for several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 2022-182804