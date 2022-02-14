Forrest’s point streak snapped in tie; scores in final Bears home game

PROVIDENCE, R.I.: A day after her seven game point streak was halted, an Enfield women’s hockey player capped off her final regular ECAC home game with a goal.

Brown University led 1-0 late when St. Lawrence scored to tie the game 1-1 on Feb.11. In the game they held Enfield’s Megan Forrest off the scoresheet, ending her seven game point streak.

However, the next day against Clarkson, Forrest got the Bears off to the right start scoring to open the game.

But Clarkson, scored eight unanswered for an 8-1 victory over the Bears.

Forrest and her Bears will now finish their season on the road against Princeton on Feb. 18 and Quinnipiac on Feb. 19.