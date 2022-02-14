PHOTOS: Ice rink becoming real on Village Green in Waverley

WAVERLEY: The ice rink on the Waverley Village Green has been filled with water.

With below zero temperatures and snowy weather forecasted, volunteers with the Waverley Community Association (WCA) spent most of their day Feb. 13 at the Village Green placing the tarp and then filling the rink with water.

The ice rink, part of the HRM Community Rink Pilot Project, is a partnership between the WCA and community-minded sponsors Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic, Bomac Signature Homes, and Henderson Electrical Installations.

Here are a few photos as posted by the WCA:

More Photos: