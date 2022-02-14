Chender launches campaign to become provincial NDP leader

DARTMOUTH: Claudia Chender, the NDP MLA for Dartmouth South, has announced Feb. 14 that she has officially entered the campaign to become the next leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party.

“Over the last five years I’ve learned a lot about how government works and what people and communities need. I’ve always fought for what matters to people in Nova Scotia,” said Chender. “I’m running because I know that together we can do so much more.

“We can build this party right across our province. And we can chart a path towards a government and an economy that works for all of us.”

Chender is an engaged community member and, with her husband Jamie, mother to three school-aged children. Her passion comes from her children and her desire for them to have a happy and secure future.

“I’m asking people from around the province to join me. Let’s write the next chapter together.”

Her campaign co-chairs are Susan Leblanc, MLA for Dartmouth North and Tammy Martin, former MLA for Cape Breton Centre. As public health mandates begin to ease over the coming weeks and months, Chender will take her campaign to every corner of the province.

Chender was first elected to the Legislature in 2017 and was elected again in 2021.

She is currently the NDP House Leader and critic for Justice, the Status of Women, Economic Development, Natural Resources and Renewables, and Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Chender is an officially registered candidate having provided the required deposit, paperwork, and individual member nominations from twenty-three different Electoral District Associations across the province.