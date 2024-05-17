Hard work worth it for Lockview students performing Legally Blonde

Tickets now available for musical set to hit

stage May 29 to June 1 at LHS

FALL RIVER: With just days to go until the first show opens, students at Lockview High School are all smiles as they complete another rehearsal.

The students—close to 100 of them between cast, crew, and backstage workers—will be performing Legally Blonde the musical May 29-31 and June 1.

Show times are set for 7 p.m. on all show days with two shows set for June 1, a matinee at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. finale. Tickets are now available at: https://lhs.hrce.ca/ (https://sites.google.com/gnspes.ca/lhspresentslegallyblond/home). The cost is $18 per person for adults and $15 per person students/seniors.

The Laker News stopped by a rehearsal on this past Monday (May 13) with just 16 days to go until the first show, and plenty of work ahead of them to get ready.

Annika Turner and Kaitlyn McQuillan, two Grade 12 students performing in their final high school musical,said the students are having a lot of fun despite the daily and long rehearsals—even on weekends.

“It’s definitely hard work, but it’s so much fun,” said Turner as McQuillan nodded in agreement.

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

McQuillan, who plays Elle Woods, said Legally Blonde is such a fun show. She’s been familiar with the musical for some time, and Elle has been a big dream role of hers.

“It’s really fun to do, the dance numbers are super fun, pop/rock musical style,” she said. “It’s got something really for everybody. It has a great message.”

Turner said you never feel 100 per cent ready.

“It never feels like you’re going to be ready until you are,” said Turner, who plays Margot one of Elle’s best friends. “You find yourself thinking you won’t be ready, but while we have a lot to do it always comes together.

“We’ve laid all the ground work, it’s just fine-tuning left to do.”

(Healey photo)

McQuillan spoke about why she wanted to play Elle.

“She has an interesting life, and at the end of the show she learns her self-worth,” she said. “All her life she’s been underestimated by people despite being super charismatic, funny, kind, and smart.

“I’ve always connected with that part of her character.”

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

VIDEO: The cast give Pat a lesson of one of the dance scenes in Legally Blonde.

Margo is a cheerleader for Elle, so that is what drew Turner to that role.

“Things do get pretty hard at Harvard, so Margo is there to cheer on Elle,” she said. “She needs a cheering squad to keep her going.

The cast itself is made up of 40 students, while the Lockview High Band members will be the pit band for the concert.

“All the students are doing an excellent job,” said McQuillan.

(Healey photo)

Michael MacDonald, the director, said the students have been practising since February and now the final stretch is on.

“We’ve been working on it usually four days a week or more,” he said. “It’s a tonne of commitment and some are in every scene.

“It’s amazing what they have to do.

“It’s very exciting but we still have a lot of work to do.”

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Turner said people will get to see the talents of the students on display in Legally Blonde the musical.

“It’s going to be an incredible fun evening, there’s going to be a lot of flash and it’s very big,” she said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work, and it’s got a nice message, and some very beautiful message.

“It’s such a great message, and everyone in the cast is so talented,” added McQuillan. “We’re all high schoolers, and that’s crazy to think about so it’s another reason to come see the show.”

Both are in Grade 12, so they’re focused on the musical, but also their school work.

“It’s certainly hard to balance at times, but it’s worth it,” McQuillan said.

“It’s been a lot of rehearsals, and we’re here on long days,” Turner added.

“At the end of the day the only thing worse is not doing it.”