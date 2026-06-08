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Groups coming together to send message that N.S. needs to do more to protect natural legacy

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ByPat Healey

June 8, 2026 , , , , , , , , , ,
(Photo from EAC website/Jimmie Pederson)

HALIFAX: Conservation, community, recreation, health, faith and seniors’ groups are coming together from across the province on Wednesday, June 10 to urge the Houston government to redouble its efforts to protect nature.

At a joint press conference, more than 50 groups will deliver a clear message: the Nova Scotia government needs to do more to protect the natural legacy we all rely on and meet the Province’s legal commitment to protect 20 per cent of the province by 2030.  

Community groups across Nova Scotia have been advocating for the government to protect public lands of high ecological, community, and recreation value—for years, in many cases. 

But seeing no progress or willingness from government to engage, these groups are coming together to urge the government to accelerate its efforts and work with Nova Scotian communities to protect more wilderness.

According to a release about the upcoming press conference, the provincial government is not on track to meet its legal commitment to protect at least 20 per cent of the province’s land and water by 2030, and has even said that this government is open to development proposals for any existing park or protected areas in the province. 

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ByPat Healey

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Groups coming together to send message that N.S. needs to do more to protect natural legacy

June 8, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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