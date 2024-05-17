Police seek suspect in theft of plants from Elmsdale store

ELMSDALE: Police are looking for a suspect in a theft from an Elmsdale retail business.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said the incident happened on May 13 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the Canadian Tire in Elmsdale.

He said police were notified on May 14 of the theft.

“A man exited a black sedan and stole eight plants from the front of the Canadian Tire store,” said Const. Burns.

The suspect in the theft. (RCMP photo)

(RCMP photo)

Const. Burns said the value of the plants totalled approximately $300.

“The man was captured on video surveillance,” he said.

He said the man was wearing a grey Reebok hoodie and black and white Ecko pants. He was travelling with another person who was not visible on the surveillance video.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.