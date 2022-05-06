FALL RIVER: A new Fall River business celebrated its opening at an event on Thursday night May 5 at The Fourth Lock.

Premiere Mortgage opened its doors at its newest location, in the Subway/Riverbed Wellness Spa & Salon building at the corner of Highway 2 and Fall River Road. It is upstairs, and just down the hallway from Riverbed Spa.

The address for Premiere Mortgage is: 3301 Highway 2 Fall River, Suite 203.

At the celebration there were clients, friends, fellow business owners, and even the HRM Councillor who dropped by sending their best wishes to the company for success.

Drinks, finger food, and music from the always popular Jon Cyr of Lower Sackville rang through The Fourth Lock across from picturesque Lake Thomas.

Last month, Premiere did a video with The Laker News, shot and edited by Dagley Media. Here it is from our YouTube:

Here are some of the photos we snapped:

Jon Cyr performs. (Healey photo)