Police respond to more than 20 vehicle break-ins between Shubenacadie and Lantz

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP were kept busy July 8 with more than 20 reports of stolen vehicles and break-ins to other vehicles being reported to them from across the municipality.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the reports came into the detachment in the morning and early afternoon. Items were stolen from inside the parked vehicles.

He said the incidents happened along the corridor between Shubenacadie and Lantz. In total, over 20 vehicles were involved.

“Police are looking to remind residents of East Hants this is a crime of opportunity,” he said. “The vehicles involved were unlocked with valuables present, and in some cases the keys were left inside.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said would be thieves will take full advantage in situations like this.

“Further to this, police want to remind citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Police in East Hants are available to respond 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“If you see something suspicious, don’t delay, report it on the spot.”

To contact East Hants RCMP in an emergency call 911 or in a non-emergency case call 902-883-7077.