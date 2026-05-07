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Rotary Club continues showing they care for Lower Sackville with cleanup

ByPat Healey

May 7, 2026 #cleanup, #community, #environment, #Lower Sackville, #Rotary club of Sackville
Volunteers stand by some of the litter they collected during a community cleanup. (Rotary Club of N.S. photo/FB)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Rotary Club of Sackville and Area continued to show its committed to caring for the environment and our community this past weekend.

Early Saturday morning, another Highway cleanup was completed as volunteers with the club and some friends were out cleaning the K1 turnoff to Lower Sackville.

“We host this commitment twice a year and have done it for the past 15 years,” said the Rotary in a post on their Facebook page.

“Lots of material to clean up, including four hubcaps.

“We’re all about making the planet a little greener and the neighbourhood a little stronger,” organizers said.

By Pat Healey

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