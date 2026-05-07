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Investigation continues into stolen truck from Truro area found in Enfield

ByPat Healey

May 7, 2026 #Colchester County, #Enfield, #RCMP, #Sam Crescent, #stolen truck, #Truro Heights, #White Estates
An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: A Ford F-250 stolen from a residence in Truro Heights was located in an Enfield subdivision and as a result police closed down the street for a short time while they investigated.’

An RCMP spokesperson said that on May 3, at approximately 2:05 p.m., Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a stolen truck from Mitchell Dr. in Truro Heights. 

Officers learned that a rental vehicle, a Ford F-250, had been taken at approximately 7 a.m.

“The theft was reported several hours later, as the complainant initially believed a friend may have borrowed the vehicle,” said Cpl. Mandy Edwards, with N.S. RCMP.

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Cpl. Edwards said that on May 4, at approximately 9:30 a.m., East Hants District RCMP were directed to Sam Cres. in Enfield.

This came after the Ford F-250’s location was tracked using the truck’s in-vehicle safety and security system. 

“Officers located the truck and seized it for forensic examination,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Anyone with information regarding the theft of this Ford F-250 is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.  

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2026-584419, 2026-587736

By Pat Healey

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