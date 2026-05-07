RCMP, CBSA dismantle crime group after nearly 250 kg of cocaine detected in shipping container in Halifax

Wearing blue gloves, a CBSA officer holds open a piece of imitation flatbread, exposing a sealed package of cocaine hidden inside. (CBSA Photo)

HALIFAX: Federal law enforcement agencies have successfully disrupted an organized crime group importing 248.7 kilograms of cocaine into Canada from the Dominican Republic.

The investigation was initiated on March 3, 2026, after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers intercepted a shipment being imported into Canada via Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The shipment had been flagged for inspection by the CBSA’s National Targeting Centre.

Using X-ray technology, CBSA officers at the Africville Seasides Marine Container Examination Facility in Halifax detected 1,178 illicit packages within the shipment: the drugs were wrapped in carbon paper and concealed within flatbread.

Upon further inspection, multiple field tests confirmed the substance as suspected cocaine. CBSA seized the packages and referred the investigation to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Federal Policing – Central Region.

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The importer has been identified as Peter Pompeo (58) of Montreal, Quebec, who has been suspected to be working and conspiring with Taylor Bixby (35) of Thorold, Ontario, and Zachary Daniel Ardizzi (33) of Mississauga, Ontario, in order to import and traffic the cocaine.

As a result of the investigation, all three individuals were arrested and charged with the following offences:

Importing a controlled substance included in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, to wit: cocaine, contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Conspiracy to import a controlled substance included in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, to wit: cocaine, contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and section 465(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, included in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, to wit: cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance included in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, to wit: cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and section 456(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

A large quantity of sealed cocaine packages displayed in green totes with a CBSA poster. The drugs were seized by Canada Border Services Agency officers in Halifax, NS in March 2026.

(CBSA photo)

The RCMP and the CBSA would like to thank Canadian National (CN) Railway Police for their assistance during the transportation of the shipping container after its arrival in Halifax, and Health Canada for providing comprehensive forensic testing to confirm that the suspected substance was cocaine.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on May 13 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket.

Info in this story came from: https://www.canada.ca/en/border-services-agency/news/2026/05/rcmp-and-cbsa-dismantle-crime-group-after-nearly-250-kg-of-cocaine-is-detected-in-shipping-container-in-halifax.html