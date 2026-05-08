Most Canadians aren’t ready for a disaster — only 1-in-4 have an emergency kit: survey

Smoke from a wildfires complex billows into the air. (Province of N.S. photo)

Canadians prioritize pets, phones, and cash

when evacuating disasters: First Onsite survey

MISSISSAUGA, ONT.: As wildfires, floods, and extreme storms intensify across Canada, a new survey from First Onsite Property Restoration finds that most people are not ready for them.

Just over one in four Canadians (28 per cent) have an emergency kit prepared—even as awareness of climate-driven risk has never been higher.

Released during Emergency Preparedness Week (May 3–9), the findings arrive as Public Safety Canada and partners are calling on Canadians to “Be Prepared and Know Your Risks.”

The survey findings highlight a clear disconnect between awareness and action.

Three quarters of Canadians (75 per cent) say they know where to find official weather emergency information and alerts. Yet only 38 per cent feel they are prepared for a weather-related emergency.

The gap is perhaps sharpest when it comes to basic preparedness. Just 36 per cent of Canadians – homeowners and businesses alike – know their local evacuation routes.

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This is striking for a country that has watched wildfires, floods, and major storms reshape communities in recent years. Two thirds of Canadians (67 per cent) believe all levels of government could be doing more on disaster preparedness, while only 44 per cent feel confident in their local authorities’ disaster response.

“The steps taken before a catastrophic event can define the recovery. An emergency kit, a plan, knowing your route – these are not dramatic measures.

“They are what separates preparedness from panic,” said Jim Mandeville, SVP, First Onsite Property Restoration.

Pets, phones, and cash: What Canadians would grab on the way out

When Canadians and business owners were asked what they would take if they had to flee, the answers revealed their true priorities.

Pets top the list at 51 per cent, followed by phones and laptops at 50 per cent, cash and credit cards at 47 per cent, and important documents and medication at 42 per cent each.

After the top five, the numbers drop off steeply – emergency go-bags, food, and first aid kits rank well below the instinctive grabs of pets, phones, and wallets.

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The prominence of phones reflects how central connectivity plays a role in modern emergency response. A charged device is no longer a convenience – it is a lifeline. And while phones have become the lifeline families rely on when everything else breaks down, that instinct is far more effective when people already have a plan.

“Know your key contacts before a disaster strikes – local emergency services, your insurance provider or broker, your utility companies, and a trusted restoration provider.

“In the chaos of a weather-related catastrophe, finding those numbers should be the last thing on your mind,” said Mandeville.

Preparedness by the numbers: Full survey results by province

Preparedness Measures & Experiences Canada B.C. AB MB/SK ON QC ATL Believe they are prepared for a weather-related emergency 38% 36% 46% 52% 37% 31% 53% Know who to contact in a property/weather emergency 60% 58% 65% 74% 59% 56% 66% Know where to find official weather emergency info/alerts 75% 70% 81% 89% 79% 62% 85% Know evacuation routes in their area 36% 43% 49% 42% 33% 24% 53% Have an emergency kit prepared 28% 35% 31% 36% 28% 19% 30% Think government can better prepare for floods, fires, or storms 67% 68% 64% 62% 65% 71% 72% Feel confident in local authorities’ disaster response 44% 41% 46% 51% 42% 43% 59%

Source: First Onsite Weather and Property Survey, Angus Reid Forum, 2026. n=1,505.

Evacuation priorities: What Canadians would grab first

Top Items Canadians Would Take During an Evacuation Canada B.C. AB MB/SK ON QC ATL 1. Pets 51% 51% 50% 48% 52% 52% 47% 2. Personal communication devices (phones/laptops) 50% 49% 53% 59% 50% 51% 39% 3. Cash / credit cards 47% 42% 44% 49% 47% 47% 52% 4. Important documents 42% 43% 48% 43% 40% 41% 49% 5. Medication 42% 37% 42% 40% 43% 42% 47%

Source: First Onsite Weather and Property Survey, Angus Reid Forum, 2026. n=1,505.

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Tools for preparedness

Emergency Preparedness Week is a timely reminder that resilience is built before a crisis, not during one. To help Canadians and businesses close the gap between awareness and action, First Onsite offers free resources, including:

• A disaster supply kit checklist: Includes must-have items like food, water, medications, first aid supplies, documents, and special needs items.

• A small-business disaster recovery checklist: Covers everything from data backup and communications to employee safety protocols.