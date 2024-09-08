ENFIELD: RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a theft at an Enfield business on Aug. 30.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said that at approximately 7 p.m. police responded to a report of a man leaving the Home Hardware without paying for an item.

The police had been called by an employee at the store.

The employee told police the man had stolen a Radley brand 2500W Generator.

Const. Burns said the man was described by the employee as having shoulder length curly brown hair and wore a black hat, black hoodie, grey sweat pants and red shoes.

East Hants RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect, he said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.