WomenFolk III kicks off Village Green summer concert series

WAVERLEY: The Waverley Village Green concert series kicks off this Sunday with a celebration of women in music.

WomenFolk III on the Village Green will take place on Sunday night July 23 beginning at 6 p.m.

The night is a cabaret celebrating the storied voices, creative courage and ripping’ music of extraordinary women roves onto Waverley Green.

It’s free, family & pet friendly, but those attending are asked to bring your own chair, blanket etc.

WomenFolk III is hosted by past ECMA singer-songwriter nominee Leona Burkey.

it will feature artists such as Laura Merrimen and Carmen Townsend for a couple of hours of musical entertainment to end the weekend.

The performance is just the start of a busy summer for the Village Green.

Watch the Waverley Village Green Facebook for more dates and times of musicians performing this summer.