Police dog tracks down Truro man on run from police in Upper NMR

UPPER NINE MILE RIVER: A 39-year-old Truro man has been arrested following a stop by police in the Nine Mile River area on July 15.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said an officer on patrol observed a vehicle driving on Highway 14 in Upper Nine Mile River that appeared to be unfit for the road.

“The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the male driver pulled over and fled into the woods,” said Const. Burns.

He said several other officers were dispatched to assist including a PDS (Police Dog Service) officer, who tracked the driver down.

Const. Burns said Robert Ellis, 39, of Truro was arrested for flight from police and three charges of failing to comply with release order conditions.

Ellis was held in custody and made an appearance in court on July 17.