Province partners on new innovative service in HRM

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is supporting a new, innovative service that provides nutritious meals to people experiencing homelessness and will offer a related skills training and work experience program.

It is partnering with the North End Community Health Centre and Upward Mobility Kitchens East and investing $720,000 in the program, which is providing meals at The Bridge, Shelter Nova Scotia and Out of the Cold locations in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

“As the needs of our communities change and grow, we’re looking for innovative ways to make sure people get the support they need,” said Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane.

“This program is designed specifically for people experiencing homelessness, ensuring they are treated with dignity and have access to nutritional local food to support their overall health.”

Upward Mobility Kitchens East is operating from the community health centre, near many other key services for people experiencing homelessness. In the fall, its three staff, including mentor chefs who have experience in this field, will begin specialized culinary training programs to prepare homeless clients for employment opportunities.

The organization is an offshoot of A Better Life Foundation, a Vancouver organization that has provided meals for those experiencing homelessness in that city’s Downtown Eastside for about 12 years. It is committed to working with local farmers and other providers to source ingredients, as well as diverting and repurposing food waste.

The North End Community Health Centre is engaging with community partners to line up participants for the training and work experience program.

The Department of Community Services is committed to working with community partners to provide services and support that meet their diverse needs.

Quotes:

“The North End Community Health Centre has always maintained that without food you cannot have health, and we have been working for a long time towards getting good, culturally appropriate food to our most vulnerable community in a dignified way.

We are excited to participate in this partnership, with the Province and an organization with such great experience, to do this.”

– Marie-France LeBlanc, President and CEO, North End Community Health Centre

“After 10 years of working with local community in Halifax, we found our best partners to be in service to the community I grew up in, with the NECHC.

“For 12-plus years, we’ve made thousands of scratch-made, nutritious and delicious meals daily for the people who need us most in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. We created a supportive training and employment model, along with innovative community programming and events that have been shared all over the world.

“We bring all that experience, plus a deep network of chefs and partners, to support Nova Scotians the best way we know how, through food and showing up for them every single day. We have a lot of work to do, and I couldn’t be any prouder to be in service with our team and partners.”

– Mark Brand, founder, A Better Life Foundation and Upwards Mobility Kitchens East

Quick Facts:

— food support at The Bridge includes continental breakfast, lunch and a hot meal provided by Upward Mobility Kitchens East for supper

— Upward Mobility Kitchens East will also provide food support for future emergency weather sites, as well as a new permanent, daytime drop-in centre in HRM when it opens