Gaudry thrilled with bronze, silver medal performances at NAIG 2023

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Even with legs like jelly after a full day of competing 24 hours earlier, Cate Gaudry had enough left to grab another medal—and a personal best.

Gaudry earned a silver medal for Team Mi’kmaw N.S. at the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in the high jump with a recorded jump of 153 centimetres — three centimetres better then her previous personal jump.

A day earlier she had won bronze in the long jump, while also doing two other events including the 4 by 100 metre race where three of the four runners were all throwers and not specializing in running.

Earlier in the week, Gaudry had a personal best of 9.75 metres in the shot put that got got her fourth place.

The athletics competition for NAIG 2023 was held at Beazley Complex in Dartmouth.

Gaudry, who’s ancestry is Ojibwe, and sister Abbi as an assistant coach were part of the Team Mi’kmaw N.S. squad at NAIG 2023

Getting bronze got her NAIG 2023 kicked off right.

“Winning bronze means a lot to me because I’ve worked hard,” said Gaudry in an interview with The Laker News. “It also meant I got a medal for Nova Scotia which was fantastic.”

Speaking about her high jump, she was proud of her meet as it was a personal best.

“I was happy with the jump I had and made as it resulted in the silver medal for me,” she said smiling ear to ear.

The medal podium for the high jump at NAIG 2023. (Submitted photo)

The two NAIG 2023 medals means all the long hours and hard work has paid off.

“It means I have something to remember my time competing at NAIG 2023,” she said.

Gaudry spoke of her silver medal jump a bit more, saying it was done without her normal warm up complete. She had to be in the call tent about 60 minutes before her event.

“When I got to my event I did a quick warm up and got my high jump mark,” said Gaudry.

She said on Wednesday she had three events so her legs were tired before the high jump competition on Thursday morning.

“I had to make sure to preserve my energy in my warm up,” she said.

Gaudry spoke about her week at NAIG 2023.

“The whole week has been great,” said Gaudry. “I got to make lots of new friends and learn more about my culture.”

“I also got to meet people from all over North America in my events.”

“It was overall a very fun event.”