Sports Park gazebo to be named after dedicated Waverley woman

This story and photos is written by Deborah Peddle-Hann, Special to The Laker News

WAVERLEY: More than 100 family, friends and neighbours of the late Mrs. Lillian Wyse met on the Waverley Village Green lawn to honour the long-time resident.

Over the last few months, construction on a new gazebo in the McDonald Sports Park has been taking shape to replace an old gazebo in disrepair. This past Saturday July 15, a plaque was revealed naming the new gazebo after Mrs. Wyse, who called Waverley home.

Before unveiling the plaque to be displayed at the gazebo, Anne MacKinnon, member of the Waverley Amateur Athletic Association (WAAA), welcomed the large group in attendance.

“We name a lot of trails after people, and we wanted to do something special for her,” says MacKinnon. “The old gazebo was in terrible shape and needed to be rebuilt and it was just perfect to honour Lillian by dedicating the gazebo to her”.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A prayer was said by Reverend Carl Fraser from St. Thomas Anglican Church.

Greetings and kind words were shared by Councillor Cathy Deagle-Gannon and Mary McDaid, WAAA Board Vice-Chair.

“What is a gazebo? A welcoming place. A place of shelter out of the elements. A place to take a meal, share a laugh, tell a story and be in community with each other,” says Deagle-Gannon.

“Lillian was a gazebo for all who knew her; and this dedication is a true reflection of a life spent in dedication to her community.”

Mrs. Wyse volunteered most of her life, contributing many hours to the Waverley community.

(Peddle-Hann photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Emotions were high as the commemorative plaque was unveiled and Mrs. Wyse’s daughter, Sherry McCluskey spoke on behalf of the family.

“Mom raised her family with respect,” says McCluskey. “Every time she said a grace, she would thank God for the food, but she always ended by reminding us to be mindful of the needs of others because there are many less fortunate.

“So, she brought us up to respect others, to be thankful for what we have and to love others. And that was Mom.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The construction of the new gazebo was made available through grants and was built by Cam McDonald from Waverley.

“It is such a significant opportunity to recognize a woman from the Waverley community area for her outstanding contribution to so many community groups,” says MacKinnon. “We were over the moon when the opportunity came up and the new gazebo is perfect.

“It was unanimous with the board.”

After the plague was revealed, many people stayed around to mingle, chat and look at the photos of the new gazebo. The dedication also coincided with a family reunion for Mrs. Wyse’s family.

The plaque is unveiled. (Peddle-Hann photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A reception at St. Thomas Anglican Church followed the dedication.

“Mrs. Wyse would just be so thrilled that people are engaging with one another, chatting with one another and giving hugs,” says MacKinnon. “This is what it is all about.

“The plaque is wonderful, and people will look at it, but this here today, is what would mean the most to her.”

The Lillian M. Wyse gazebo is located in McDonald Sports Park on the Shirley-Anne Trail and is ready for all to visit.